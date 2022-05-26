CMA names Kerri Dawson new chair The board's vice-chair and marketer at HSBC has signed on for a two-year term.

The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) has announced its board of directors for 2022-23, naming Kerri Dawson as board chair for the next two years.

Dawson has been a member of the organization’s board since 2018, most recently as vice-chair for the past year. In her time with the association, she has chaired its finance and audit, human resources and nominating and governance committees. She is also head of digital commercialization for wealth and personal banking at HSBC Canada.

“Kerri is a seasoned marketing executive and an experienced director who has been involved with our organization in many capacities,” says Sartaj Sarkaria, acting COO and chief diversity officer for the CMA. “We are fortunate to have such a strong leader with a deep understanding of our strategic priorities as we build on the association’s notable success over the past several years.”

In addition to Dawson’s appointment, the CMA has named three new leaders to its board. Among them is Isaac Adejuwon, CEO and founder of Metricsflow, Laura Pearce, country director of marketing for Google Canada, and Scott Pinkney, SVP and ECD of Publicis Canada.

Dawson takes over chair duties from Steve Mast, EVP of platforms and emerging business for the Schlesinger Group, who has finished his two year term. Other outgoing directors that have completed their terms are Peter Furnish, VP of product and marketing with Starbucks Coffee Canada, and Jan Kestle, president of Environics Analytics.

“The capacity of Canada’s marketing community to inspire and engage customers and drive business growth through data, creativity and innovation has never been stronger,” says Dawson. “I look forward to working with returning and new directors to guide the CMA in its mission to embolden marketers to transform business, which in turn stimulates and strengthens the Canadian economy.”

The complete CMA board for 2022-23 is as follows: