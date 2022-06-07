Corner Office Shifts: McDonald’s Canada names first woman president, CEO Plus, Bell's former president lands at Scene+ and KFC marketer heads to a tech start-up.

By Will Novosedlik

McDonald’s veteran assumes the president & CEO position in Canada

When she joined McDonald’s as a restaurant crew memeber 37 years ago, little did Michele Boudria imagine she would be the first woman to hold the title of president and CEO. McDonald’s, which this year celebrates its 55th anniversary in Canada, has tapped the company veteran to take the helm of its Canadian operations.

She built her career from entry level up, eventually assuming various senior roles in operations management, training and development, worldwide operations and change leadership. Boudira executed those roles with distinction in Canada, the U.S. and most recently The Netherlands, where she was managing director.

Tracey Pearce lands in president role at Scene+

Scene+, a fusion of Scotiabank and Cineplex loyalty programs, has announced new hire Tracey Pearce as president.

Pearce’s career spans more than two-and-a-half decades. In recent years, she was responsible for strategy, change management, creative and content development, digital transformation and revenue generation at media organizations such as Bell Media, where she ran subscription, digital product, corporate strategy and premium streaming services as president from 2016 to 2021.

At Crave, she undertook a transformation that helped drive significant subscriber growth through the development of an all-new app and the commissioning of top-rated original programming such as Letterkenny and Canada’s Drag Race.

Ira Dubinsky makes career change an intelligent decision

For Ira Dubinsky, variety is the spice of work. The veteran marketer, most recently director of marketing at KFC Canada, is leaving the world of fast food for a director role at Peak, a developer of decision intelligence software.

Dubinsky has had a varied career, having worked in retail (Marks & Spencer), CPG (Unilever), QSR (KFC), technology (Adobe) and federal politics (NDP Party of Canada).

At U.K.-based Peak, he will assume the role of global go-to-market director, where he will leverage his broad experience and sectoral knowledge base to grow the company’s software business around the world. Peak is a pioneer in the emerging space of business decision intelligence, a technology which helps organizations optimize cross-functional decision-making for operational efficiency. Dubinsky will be based in Toronto.