Cannes 2022: Three spots for Canadian shops in Entertainment

A trio of Canadian agencies have snagged fresh nominations in the Entertainment categories at Cannes this year, with Edelman, Gut and Rethink each netting a single nod across the three categories.

In Entertainment, Edelman has been recognized for its pairing with Canadian crooner Michael Bublé on “Bublé Drops,” a stunt that saw the singer dropping in on Zoom calls for all kinds of different groups, including a cooking class, an online mom group, a business meeting, a fitness class, a surprise birthday party for a teacher and even a municipal town meeting in North Grenville, Ont.



Gut, meanwhile, got an Entertainment for Music nod in the “Artist as a Brand or Cause Ambassador” sub-category after recruiting Justin Bieber as a brand ambassador for Tim Hortons via the wildly-successful “TimBiebs” collaboration. That effort saw the musician lend his name to a trio of limited time only Timbits flavours and an entire line-up of merchandise for the coffee QSR chain.

Rounding out the Canadian mentions is one for Rethink, which has been shortlisted in the Entertainment for Sport for its work with the YWCA on the “Add the M” campaign. That effort parodied the use of the letter “W” in the acronyms of women’s sports leagues by adding an M for men to the names of the four biggest leagues in North America: the NBA, NHL, MLS and PGA.

Lions in the Entertainment categories will be awarded during a gala on Tuesday.

