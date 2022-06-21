Cannes 2022: 11 nods for Canadian agencies in Creative Effectiveness and Strategy Juniper Park\TBWA, FCB, Ogilvy and Rethink were among the select few nominated in the results-driven categories.

Juniper Park\TBWA led Canadian agencies in Cannes Lion’s two Strategy categories, some of the festival’s most competitive.

The Creative Effectiveness Lions are based on campaigns that drove long-term results for clients, and are only open to work that was previously shortlisted or won at Cannes in the last four years. The Creative Strategy Lions also have an extended eligibility period, and are focused on innovation and optimisation at any point of the customer journey leading to increased engagement and success.

Juniper Park\TBWA’s four nods all come in the Creative Effectiveness category, for the agency’s “Signal for Help” campaign, a pro bono, integrated PR campaign developed for the Canadian Women’s Foundation that publicized a hand gesture that can be “visually and silently” shown during video calls to notify family, friends or colleagues that a person needs help without tipping off an abuser, who may be nearby or monitoring communications on a partner’s devices. Launched in 2020, the effort has received plenty of awards attention after the hand signal was adopted by hundreds of womens’ organizations across dozens of countries, an examples of real-world uses began hitting the news.

FCB Canada’s “Project Understood” also received a pair of Creative Effectiveness nominations. That effort, first launched in 2019, brought the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) and Google together to develop voice recognition technology that would be more inclusive of people with speech differences – essentially, it sought people with Down syndrome to “donate” their voices to a program that would help train AI voice assistants to recognize their speech patterns.

Ogilvy Toronto also had a Creative Effectiveness nomination, picking up a shortlist spot for “Courage is Beautiful,” last year’s double-Grand Prix winning collaboration with its London office for Dove.

That campaign was also among the four Canadian nominations in the Creative Strategy Lions. Rethink’s “Draw Ketchup” campaign is up for another award after Monday’s Gold win. FCB Canada picked up another nomination for the long-term strategy of its CDSS work as a whole, as well as for its work with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation on the “Dream Drop” clothing collection.

The winners in the two categories will be announced at the gala on Wednesday.

Creative Effectiveness (7)

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Creative Effectiveness for Good

Collaboration

Partners: UM, Fuel Content, Jigsaw Casting, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Rooster Post Production, Saints Editorial, Bliss Interactive, Fort York VFX, The Vanity

Juniper Park\TBWA

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal for Help”

Not-for-profit/charity/government

Global market

Creative effectiveness for good

Real-time response



Ogilvy London/Ogilvy Toronto

Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful”

Global Market

Partners: Mindshare, Outsider Editorial

Creative Strategy (4)

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Long-term strategy

Partners: UM, Fuel Content, Jigsaw Casting, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Rooster Post Production, Saints Editorial, Bliss Interactive, Fort York VFX, The Vanity

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, “Dream Drop”

Products/Services

Partners: Mediacom, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Common Good, Cruel, Grayson Music, Mr. Saturday

Ogilvy London/Ogilvy Toronto

Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful”

Global Market

Partners: Mindshare, Outsider Editorial

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Draw Ketchup”

Food & Drink



Partners: Carat Toronto, Starcom Chicago, Salt XC, The Colony Project, Vapor Music Group, R+D Productions