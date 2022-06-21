Klick Health is expanding internationally The agency is opening seven new offices, including three "hubs" to a be a central point for work in different regions.

Image: Klick’s Toronto headquarters

Independent health and life sciences agency Klick Heath is announcing a major global expansion, including the addition of three “hubs” to serve new regions.

Established in 1997, Klick Health is the world’s largest independent health agency and has teams in Toronto, New York, Philadelphia and across North America. It has, historically, serviced global clients from its U.S. office, and partnered with agencies abroad when needed.

Now, the agency is opening three “regional hubs” to be a central point of work in different parts of the world. APAC will be served in Singapore, EMEA will be served in London and Latin America will be served by an office in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The shop is also announcing additional offices in Basel, Switzerland; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Munich, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan.

Klick Health co-founder and chairman Leerom Segal said that the time has come to “scale our magic,” evolve and grow its global footprint.

“The patterns of client requests and increasing global demands for our unique talent, approach, and capabilities continue to amplify,” added Klick Health CEO Lori Grant, who says that it’s been strategically planning this expansion since pre-pandemic. According to Grant, the move was ultimately driven by “the intensifying chorus of clients” asking for Klick to grow.

The expansion comes on the heels of its March announcement of new senior talent additions, strategic practice areas, and a proprietary, data targeting tool – Klick Sharp Targeting. The data tool, the company says, is a response to the targeting challenges life sciences brands face thanks to the need for complex data definitions of patient audiences or disparate data sources.

The Klick Group of companies includes Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures and Sensei Labs, which creates digital workplace tools to manage teams, projects and data to make strategic decisions.