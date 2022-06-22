Loblaw and DoorDash join on fast grocery delivery The deal will give PC Express customers in select markets a faster option, while also bringing seven banners to DoorDash's app.

Loblaw and DoorDash are teaming up to offer an express and on-demand grocery delivery offering to Canadians.

Called PC Express Rapid Delivery, the collaboration is launching in August in key markets including Vancouver, the GTA, Calgary and Kitchener. The grocer is tapping into the logistics infrastructure of DoorDash Drive – which the delivery service already uses for large orders, such as catering – to bring it into the growing on-demand delivery space with a 30-minutes-or-less proposition.

While the grocer had already been offering online grocery delivery options via PC Express, this partnership creates a more rapid option for customers, while also giving DoorDash a stronger presence in the grocery category.

“Our goal is to bring convenience to customers in Canada, with the selection and speed they want,” said Shilpa Arora, GM of DoorDash Canada. “Through this collaboration with Loblaw, we are addressing consumers’ need to ‘get it now,’ in addition to our existing Marketplace and Drive channels and furthering the value we bring to consumers and partners alike.”

The deal will allow customers in those aforementioned markets to shop items for on-demand delivery via DoorDash’s Marketplace app or from PC Express’ website. DoorDash will also provide same-day delivery of grocery and convenience items via its Drive service for purchases made through the PC Express web portal.

In addition, the agreement will bring the full family of Loblaw Companies retail stores – including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, Maxi, Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix – onto the Marketplace app, starting in July.