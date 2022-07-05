In Brief: CDM Montreal rebrands following re-acquisition Plus, Zeno Group wins California tourism assignment and M&H adds two new leaders

Fisika’s partners, from left: Priscilla Benfeito, Anna Tsouluhas and Lisa Barbusci.

CDM Montreal is now Fisika

Healthcare marketing and advertising agency CDM Montreal has embraced a new identity in a rebrand, now calling itself Fisika.

The rebrand is the culmination of a full restructuring of the agency that was done over the past two years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency, formerly part of the Omnicom Network, was acquired back from the holding company by three partners – Lisa Barbusci, Anna Tsouluhas and Priscilla Benfeito – in 2020.

“In Greek, ‘fisika’ means something that comes naturally. Something completely obvious, once you see it, but not necessarily obvious until you do,” explained Tsouluhas.

“CDM has been a trusted agency for years. As we move forward and face the growing complexities and regulations of the industry, the one constant our clients have is the need for clarity,” added Barbusci. “An agency simply can’t mean what it traditionally used to, just like our clients have had to evolve. It’s natural.”

Zeno Group Canada wins Visit California’s Canadian AOR assignment

Following a multi-round RFP process that began in the fall of 2021, Zeno Group has been named the marketing AOR for California’s tourism promotion authority in Canada.

The assignment began this month, with Zeno mandated to deliver strategic planning, creative, PR, travel trade engagement, partnerships, and influencer, digital, social and experiential content. It will promote the state as a major vacation destination for Canadian travelers via campaigns that encourage Canadians to dream big and “unlock the possibilities” in California.

“Canadians have been dreaming of traveling again and as they look to experience a world away that’s close to home, California is the perfect destination,” said Julie Georgas, managing director at the agency. “Canadians have only scratched the surface of what’s possible to see, do and experience in California.”

M&H expands leadership with pair of hires

Production company M&H has promoted Valérie Beauséjour (pictured, right) and recruited Chloé Lorini as client strategy directors.

In their new roles, the pair will be tasked with growing and nurturing the agency’s relationships with its clients, including the National Bank of Canada, Beneva, BMR, Sobey’s and all L’Oreal Canada brands.

Prior to her promotion, Beauséjour had been working as a project manager and marketing advisor on the National Bank of Canada – a role she was hired into in June 2020 after spending two years as an assistant brand manager with Cirque du Soleil. Prior to Cirque, she had spent nearly five years with McCann Montreal, primarily in account services roles.

Lorini (pictured, left), meanwhile, joins M&H from Tank Communications, where she had worked for the past six years, including three as a global project manager.

“Our goal is to build strong leadership teams that are more aligned with the agency’s marketing technology and are able to help clients optimize their creative production processes,” said Stéphanie Gendron, VP of operations and client strategy with M&H. “[We] are confident in their ability to scale our agency-client relationships, driving added value for our clients on a daily basis.”