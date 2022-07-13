Zulu Alpha Kilo promotes five amid expansion and wins The agency has four new ACDs and a resource director in its Toronto home base.

Zulu Alpha Kilo’s promotions include, clockwise from left, Andrea Por and Christina Roche to ACD; Sterling Hall to creative resource director; and Marco Buchar and Michael Romaniuk to ACD.

Zulu Alpha Kilo is delivering on its commitment to the development of its staff with the promotion of five employees into more senior roles.

The agency has promoted Andrea Por, Christina Roche, Marco Buchar and Michael Romaniuk into the ACD role in its Toronto office, while simultaneously appointing Sterling Hall as its new resource director. This is in the wake of a wave of expansion and business growth that has seen it open new offices in Vancouver and New York – along with some high-profile hires to help lead their teams – as well as launch a new media practice and win key clients including Save-On-Foods, one of Western Canada’s biggest employers.

Por joined Zulu as an art director in 2017 after winning the agency’s first “Employeeship” competition, which offered creative advertising students who might otherwise be seeking internships a full-time job instead. In September of that year, she was paired with newly-hired copywriter Christina Roche.

The duo have worked on multiple award-winning campaigns for Zulu, including the Coalition for Gun Control’s “Trigger Change,” which advocated for stricter gun laws in the wake of one of the most violent years in Toronto for gun crime, as well as the recent “Micropedia of Microaggressions,” a partnership between Zulu and several diversity and inclusion advocacy groups that sought to expose the more overt forms of racism.

Romaniuk, meanwhile, was hired as an art director by the agency after a stunt in 2018 that took the tongue-in-cheek demeanour of Zulu Alpha Kilo’s website and dialed it up to reflect frustration with spec work – a stance shared with the agency. Buchar joined the agency in August of that year. The two were paired in 2020, and together have produced work including “Sound of Spending” for Interac and Goldfish’s “Focus Faceoff Lens.”

Hall joined Zulu Alpha Kilo early in 2021 as creative resource manager and has played a key role in the agency’s success over the past two years by streamlining the agency’s processes and “clearing the path for creative teams,” according to a release from the agency. Her contributions have earned her a promotion to creative resource director.

The promotions are all part of an internal commitment at Zulu to develop new leadership within the agency.

“It’s nice to see talent grow within our walls and move to the next level in their careers,” said Zak Mroueh, founder and CCO at Zulu. “These promotions are well-earned. All five of them are integral parts of the agency and consistently go above and beyond to make us better.”