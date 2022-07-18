Shoppers is launching a new vegan Quo Beauty collection The pharmacy retailer's "Big Planet, Big Love" line also comes with a partnership to use reclaimed plastic in its packaging.

Shoppers Drug Mart is launching a new Quo Beauty collection that features a line of 30 vegan and cruelty-free products and accessories that also leans into recent sustainability efforts.

Quo Beauty, the retailer’s private label color cosmetics line, first launched in 1999. Its latest collection – “Big Planet, Big Love” – includes colour cosmetics, hair and makeup accessories, nail colour and jewelry. The entire collection is vegan, cruelty-free and PETA-certified. with a focus on sustainability.

Shoppers is also collaborating with Oceanworks to use renewable materials and reclaimed, ocean-bound plastic.

Packaging innovations include the use of Oceanworks reclaimed ocean-bound plastic in eye and face palettes (100%), facial mist bottles (76%) and lip/cheek products (37-45%). Product innovations include the launch of reusable accessories such as swabs and cleansing pads, and the use of bio-sourced materials from renewable vegetal sources in the brand’s plant-based nail colour range.

According to Kelly Jessop, Shoppers Drug Mart’s’ VP, category management, the retailer is committed to finding innovative product and packaging solutions to support its sustainability goals and making it easier for consumers to create more sustainable beauty routines with the launch of the Quo Beauty collection. “Working with Oceanworks on select cosmetic products means that consumers can take an active role in reducing ocean plastic pollution with their beauty purchasing decisions,” Jessop adds.

Parent company Loblaw’s CSR commitments include aligning its control-brand and in-store packaging standards to the Consumer Goods Forum’s Golden Design Rules, using smarter and fewer plastics and ensuring all of its control brand and in-store plastic packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025. As part of its CSR efforts, Loblaw says it’s invested $1 million in plastics research and community clean ups.

In May, Shoppers Drug Mart announced the return of its Quo Beauty Pride Collection (see, below), which launched in 2021, with more than 60 new, LTO beauty products and accessories, encouraging Canadians to celebrate Pride Month with colour and confidence. Quo Beauty has partnered with popular drag performer and Canadian TV star Icesis from Canada’s Drag Race, to bring the collection to life.