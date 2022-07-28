Sam Adams wants to be wicked approachable The brand is looking to break into the Ontario market with a new brew that targets a younger audience.

A new campaign for Sam Adams’ new Boston import beer aims to build awareness and sell consumers on the product as it hits shelves in Ontario this summer.

With the beer, called “Wicked Easy,” the brewer has set its sights on a younger demographic, and is trying to cast itself as an accessible brew for younger crowds. “With packaging that looks more like a craft beer and zero awareness of the product in this market, we needed a campaign to communicate just how approachable ‘Wicked Easy’ beer really is,” explains Jeff MacEachern, CCO at Arrivals + Departures, which worked on the launch campaign for the new brand.

To do so, the campaign borrows the Boston accent made famous in movies such as Good Will Hunting and The Departed to sell the beer. “Much like Bostonians, the beer is hardworking yet laid back, gritty yet down to earth, sophisticated while keeping it simple,” MacEachern says.

The campaign launched earlier this summer and will run through September 20th on digital video, paid social and OOH, which included a digital display truck that circled the Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays/Red Sox series earlier this month.

In addition to Arrivals + Departures on creative, Sam Adams worked with Media Experts for planning and buying and Craft for the PR in Quebec.