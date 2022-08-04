Greenhouse gets colourful new packaging The juice brand leaves its brown label design aesthetic behind to more boldly call its organic value proposition.

It’s calling its new look “Greenhouse 3.0″ as the beverage brand completes its first packaging update since launching in grocery four years ago.

The new look will be rolling out to existing partners, like Sobeys, Loblaw, Whole Foods and independent stores, as well as its Costco lemonade, its DTC business and to Amazon.

“There were a few things that were bugging us about our craft paper 2.0 labels,” says Emma Knight, co-founder and head of brand at Greenhouse. “Not enough of our customers knew at a glance that our product was organic.”

Knight tells strategy that cold-pressed juice is meticulously made and bottled by design in glass, and that it has several promises it has to lay claim to because it’s just made from real produce.

Commitment to organic is vital, and sustainable access to plant-based juice is its calling card as a brand. However, on a busy shelf, it was not clear it was an organic brand prior.

“It was silly we weren’t shouting it from the rooftops,” Knight says.

For the new look, the brand jettisoned its “peace” signs, added vegetable imagery, and opted for a more cohesive look across its six-category lineup, which included dialing up the font for each product’s name.

For its standard cold-pressed juices, because they contain largely veggies and fruit, each SKU tells you what vitamin you’re getting and in the largest dose, and what the vitamin does. “We needed to put on our editing hats and hone down an explanation,” she says.

For its tiny format booster shots, meanwhile, it has very prominent “for immunity” health call-outs. For example, its bestseller, Fiery Ginger, giving more real estate to that message on a bottle with limited real estate.

One of the most interesting things about the redesign is that there’s an evolution of how it conveys the callouts the customer cares about, says ecommerce and growth director Michael Breen. Compared with the 2.0 brown label design iteration, he says there’s been an increasingly sophisticated consumer looking for these products. The brand has dialed up the functional aspects, so it can stand out among those “just looking to drink a green juice.”

According to the brand, the packaging overhaul was a “huge project” initially, and that it began by engaging big agencies across North America, before embarking on doing the work solo when a potential relationship fell through.