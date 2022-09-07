Corner Office Shifts: Indigo flips the page Plus, Coca-Cola has a new president of North America operating unit.

Indigo’s shuffles are a page-turner

As of September 5, there are big changes happening at Canada’s largest book and lifestyle retailer.

Heather Reisman, the company’s founder and CEO, has been appointed executive chair, while former president Peter Ruis steps in to take her place. Meanwhile, Andrea Limbardi, who was previously the company’s chief customer and digital officer, will now take on the role of president. Ruis will also act as a member of Indigo’s board of directors.

Reisman spent 25 years as Indigo’s CEO and will continue to drive the brand’s vision and growth in her position as executive chair.

New Coca-Cola president of North America operating unit

Jennifer Mann will be taking over for Alfredo Rivera as Coca-Cola’s president of its North America operating unit. She joined the company in 1997, and her current role is corporate SVP and president of global ventures. The operating segment includes brands such as Costa, Monster, Innocent and others. The new leader for global ventures has not yet been announced.

Rivera spent 38 years with Coca-Cola and leaves his post on December 31, 2022, with Mann stepping in the next day. Rivera was in this position since August 2020, and will stay on as a senior advisor with the company until the end of March 2023.

Jason Dunlop appointed Orangetheory’s president of international

Tasked with overseeing Orangetheory’s international studio portfolio and ongoing expansion efforts, Jason Dunlop will use his past experience from roles leading large companies such as CrossFit, Canada Goose, Starbucks and Nike to continue developing an already booming international network.

This year, Orangetheory opened locations in Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Spain, Poland and France. In 2023, with Dunlop’s help, the brand has plans to expand in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Dunlop’s past accolades include brand and product sales across the globe for Canada Goose, restructuring Starbucks to become a licensing and franchise model throughout 59 countries, and managing Nike’s direct-to-consumer and franchising business, including in-store and digital expansion in 47 countries.