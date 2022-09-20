SodaStream promises a refreshing new approach The brand's new positioning factors in elevated consumer expectations and environmental concerns.

By Will Novosedlik

Last week, Israel-based, Pepsi-owned SodaStream, which describes itself as “the world’s leading sparkling water brand,” announced a “360° repositioning.” In its press release, the company said it would be making updates to its brand identity and design, as well as adding a new tier of premium products.

Typically, global brands don’t change things up without a good reason. So, our first question to Kyle Millar, head of marketing for SodaStream Canada, was: Why? And why now?

“That’s a great question,” Millar says. “At its heart, the brand is about eliminating single-use plastic. That’s what it was from the inception, and that’s where it remains today. But while on that mission we know it’s important for us to understand where consumers are going, where we are going and where we intersect. As a leading sparkling water maker, we want to stay up to date with consumers.”

According to Millar, global research revealed that customers are now much more interested in design, innovation, mixology and user experience. The pandemic opened a lot of consumers’ eyes to the potential for elevating the at-home culinary and beverage experiences. It also made them much more health conscious. Appliances like SodaStream have the potential to tick all of those boxes.

The new tagline, “Push for Better,” is a double entendre based both on the value proposition of reducing plastic waste and the fact that the device is operated with a simple push of a button. The new logo by long-time AOR Pearl Fisher is a swirling yin/yang that cleverly embodies the letter “S.”

The product line-up is also “better” in the sense that it has expanded to include more high-end models. Dubbed the SodaStream Collection, the expanded line will consist of SodaStream’s new sparkling water makers – the Art, the Duo and the Terra – and will also include future innovations designed by global renowned designers.

So what role, if any, is SodaStream Canada taking in this update? According to Millar, Canada is among the top four of SodaStream’s markets and the brand’s domestic success earned us a leading role in the rebranding exercise.

Says Millar, “Every touchpoint we have out in the market is looking to be refreshed or rebranded. We’ve already started taking a few of those steps. We’ve re-done the website and many of our other digital touchpoints, such as social media, have been updated. We’re supporting that from an in-store standpoint at point of purchase. We’re fortunate enough to be partnering with global on the development of marketing communication to deliver in the coming year.”

Canada can expect new TV and other forms of paid media in 2023.

Aside from updating the website with the new global positioning and visual identity system, and altering the usual packaging and point of sale adjustments to accommodate the francophone market, Canada’s role in the rebrand will be most visible on social media, where the brand’s tone and content will draw upon local colour.