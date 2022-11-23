Dentsu appoints Dimitra Georgakis to lead in Quebec The previous managing director of DenstuMB broadens her scope across creative, media and data teams.

Dentsu has named a new managing director to oversee its operations in Quebec, appointing Dimitra Georgakis to the role.

Georgakis has spent the past eight years with DenstuMB, joining the agency as a group client services director in 2014. She was named managing director of the agency in 2020 following the merger of Mcgarrybowen and DentsuBos, and has worked on clients including American Express, Saputo, Birks, Canada Dry Mott’s and Transat.

She takes on duties formerly held by former president Geneviève Guay, who announced her departure from the agency in September.

In her new role, Georgakis will be responsible for strengthening the agency’s reputation in the province. The Dentsu network has just opened a new office in the market and hired Sophie Labarre from Cossette to lead its Dentsu X team (duties that were also previously handled by Guay). It will be Georgakis’ mandate to continue the build of that momentum via a steering committee she has assembled for the market representing all of the network’s brands, including its recently merged creative offering and its media agencies.

Georgakis said the opportunity to have teams from different disciplines “work hand in hand” was a unique opportunity for clients to “make a mark on the local scene whilst meeting our clients’ needs nationally or abroad.”

“Dentsu Canada has deep roots in Quebec and we are committed to investing in the local market with expertise, talent and resources that fuel innovation and drive success for brands in Quebec,” added Stephen Kiely, CEO of Dentsu in Canada. “As we continue to strengthen our focus on Quebec, we had to look no further than our very own Dimitra to lead our cross-network strategy – a hybrid leader who expertly understands the foundations of the business, while at the same time being an agent of change who is not afraid of taking risks to transform the role an agency can play to be relevant and value additive for our clients.”

Kiely was promoted to his new role earlier this year, which was followed by hiring Sarah Thompson to lead its media offering nationally.