KFC goes all in on gravy The QSR has tapped hip hop star Yung Gravy as part of a festive celebration for its signature sauce.

“Fried chicken” might make up two-thirds of KFC’s name, but this holiday season, the QSR is leaning into another item on its menu.

For “Satisfy Your Gravings,” the brand has paired up with hip hop star Yung Gravy to promote its new “Gravy Lovers” menu. In a series of spots, the chorus of Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” – which samples a certain Rick Astley earworm and has been a hit on TikTok – communicates pretty succinctly what this campaign is all about: “Damn, Gravy / You so vicious / You so clean, so delicious.”

“Our ‘Satisfy Your Gravings’ festive campaign, featuring the savoury sounds of Yung Gravy, leans into KFC’s iconic swagger and the indulgence gravy brings to holiday meals. We’re calling all Canadians to pick up some Kentucky Fried Chicken with an extra side of gravy, and let it flow, let it flow, let it flow,” says Katherine Debicki, chief marketing officer for the QSR brand.

The campaign is paired with a contest that will be rolling out over KFC’s owned channels and through strategic media partnerships. Through the contest, participants will have the chance to win tickets to meet Yung Gravy at his Vancouver show, paired with what the brand is calling its “VIP Gravy Card,” which entitles the bearer to a year of free KFC gravy.

“KFC is giving our iconic gravy the spotlight it truly deserves,” adds Debicki.

The campaign is running through the holiday season across a wide array of channels, including high impact OOH, TV, cinema, OLV, through partnerships with CBC, Spotify and the Score, and across the brand’s social channels – including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube – as well as in store and through the KFC app and website.

Narrative handled the creative and PR for the campaign, while Wavemaker handed the media buy.