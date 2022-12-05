Air Canada gives a bird a travel boost from Santa

Air Canada is tugging at the holiday heartstrings with an animated spot highlighting one of the country’s iconic bird species.

“Together for the Holidays” launches today. The campaign features a baby loon separated from its family journeying south for the winter. The chick is soon reunited with its family after befriending a wooden toy, picked up and dropped off by Santa’s sleigh.

“It’s been a tradition for us to use magic and wonder in our storytelling when it comes to our holiday ads, as it is one of the most celebrated and heartfelt times of the year,” according to Andy Shibata, VP of brand at Air Canada, citing the airline’s role in uniting family and friends this time of year.

Last year, the airline once again explored the magical world of storytelling and family reunions, with a boy receiving a snow globe gift by his mom, an Air Canada pilot, and who is then is transported into another world.

“Together for the Holidays” was developed with the airline’s AOR, FCB Canada. The campaign is launching via a combination of 60- and 90-second versions shown in cinema, 30- and 60-second versions on television across Canada, and 15-and 30-second version cutdowns on social media and digital platforms.

The spot also features music from two Canadian artists: “Where You Are” by country singer Tenille Townes in English, and “Les échardes” by Juno Award winner Charlotte Cardin in French.