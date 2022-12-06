Scotiabank looks at the changing definition of what ‘hockey is’

Scotiabank’s “Hockey For All” platform launched last year with a dramatic look at the discriminatory and bigoted things players and coaches at all levels have faced within the sport as a way to show Canadians just how great the need for change is.

This year’s campaign, however, takes a more optimistic approach by focusing on how things can get better. After listing out all of the negative things that “hockey is,” the campaign also states that the game is changing, before showing a series of snapshot of people who get to benefit from a more inclusive hockey culture, smiling and enjoying being on the ice or in the locker room.

Some of the people featured in the campaign have previously been the focal points of video Scotiabank has been running as part of the platform, like Harrison Browne, Akim Aliu, and Eve Gascon. Those videos have also shown organizations the bank is working with in pursuit of its goal, like Hockey 4 Youth and Project North.

The bank’s AORs led the new campaign, with Rethink on creative and PHD on media.

The spot is running on Sportsnet during its Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night NHL broadcasts. It is also being shared on Scotiabank’s social channels, its in-branch digital screen network and out-of-home placements at Toronto’s Scotia Plaza.

Since “Hockey For All” launched last year, Scotiabank went from making hockey its major sponsorship focus to also having diversity within the sport become a major CSR pillar. “Hockey For All”-related programs have donated over $3 million in funds to organizations working to make hockey more accessible, benefiting over 290,000 youth. It has also provided financial support to help over 160,000 youth players – including 250 new Canadians – given free skills training to over 1,200 young women and donated over 2,500 pieces of hockey equipment to Indigenous communities through Project North. It has also launched Alberta’s first outdoor accessible rink, improving accessibility for over 3,000 players.

Outside of financial support to players, Scotiabank also worked with Uninterrupted Canada to sponsor Black Ice, a documentary about Black hockey players through history and to the modern day NHL. It also re-named the Winnipeg Jets practice facility to the Hockey for All Centre, making it a fully inclusive and accessible facility, with programs for underserved communities.