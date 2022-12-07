BMO wants to hang a catalogue on your tree

BMO is once again using the holiday season to give Canadians a way to directly support woman-owned businesses.

“The Shoppable Ornament” is a miniature catalogue that can be hung on the tree, but each small page also promotes a product from a woman-owned business. The pages also contain QR codes that can be scanned to bring up a web page from which the product can be purchased.

Catherine Roche, BMO’s CMO, says the campaign is an extension of last years “Wrap The Good” campaign, which turned wrapping paper into ad space for products from women-owned businesses.

“This extension…is just another example of BMO’s commitment to these businesses being set up to succeed,” she says.

The program is also designed to counter the impact that planned holiday cost-cutting is expected to have on woman-owned businesses by encouraging shoppers to direct some of their limited spending to such businesses. This year, the program also includes businesses in Quebec and the United States.

The ornament, as well as last year’s wrapping paper, are available at BMO branches.

“When it comes to giving gifts, they say it’s the thought that counts. But who we buy it from is just as important as what we’re buying,” said Jeremiah McNama, ECD at FCB, which developed the effort as BMO’s AOR.

UM handled media for the campaign, while Glossy handled the PR.