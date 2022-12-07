In Brief: Daiya hires Melanie Domer as CMO

Daiya makes a pair of executive appointments

British Columbia-based plant-based brand Daiya is announcing the appointment of Melanie Domer to CMO and Erin Legge to CFO.

Domer will lead the consumer marketing and innovation teams, driving a deeper connection to Daiya consumers and helping to build its innovation pipeline.

A seasoned CPG veteran with more than two decades of experience in consumer marketing, innovation and sales, Domer was most recently VP of customer marketing and in-store experience for Mars Wrigley in Chicago. She also brings experience from S.C. Johnson, General Mills and P&G.

Legge, meanwhile, brings over 20 years of experience to her new post, where she will oversee the finance and IT teams of the company.

Daiya, which has exposure in 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, also sells products internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

Influence Marketing brings on new retail VP

Influence Marketing has hired Craig Belcher as VP of retail, a newly created position at the agency to guide overall development and growth of its retail business.

Belcher is an industry veteran who has worked in various executive roles both client and agency side, most recently as head of client solutions for Vibrant Marketing.

His responsibilities at Influence will include overseeing current client’s business while driving strategy and future growth of the retail practice. This will include all aspects of growth including retail management, leading and motivating teams, and strategic vision and planning.

Bob makes a promotion on its shopper team

Bob is appointing Ludovic Girondin to the position of shopper marketing account manager.

After several years as a project manager both in the agency and on the client side, Girondin joined Bob last winter as a project manager on the shopper marketing team. In his new position, Girondin will be working on all of Bob’s shopper marketing accounts on brands like Arterra and Bimbo Canada, which owns the Dempsters, Vachon, Villagio and Takis brands.

Prior to joining Bob, Girondin worked at Unilever on brands such as Dove, Axe, Hellmans and Knorr. He was responsible for creation, implementation and monitoring of several 360 marketing campaigns, covering the entire consumer path to purchase.