In Brief: Shopper agency GreenFresh has a new VP

GreenFresh hires Match veteran as a new VP

Rob Rathke has joined social and shopper agency GreenFresh Media team as VP.

Rathke was most recently VP of content and partnership development at Grocery Business, but is also a senior shopper marketing veteran at Match Marketing Group.

According to Kyle Marsham, founder and president at the Concord, Ontario-based GreenFresh, Rathke’s experience in shopper marketing and media sets GreenFresh up to become a leading social and shopper marketing agency in Canada.

Bob strengthens its experiential capabilities

Quebec-based Bob has appointed Anna Tumasyan as director of experiential ideation.

Tumasyan joined the agency in 2021 and soon participated in several successful large-scale projects such as the MAC Ball 2022 and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Ball. In her new role, she will participate in developing creative ideation alongside Claudéric Saint-Amand, experiential creative director, and contribute to further developing Bob’s experiential product.

PepsiCo snaps up Mondelez talent

Veronica Galicia is starting a new position as shopper marketing manager at PepsiCo Foods Canada. She will be developing the omni-channel strategy for key customers like Walmart, Sobeys and Save-On Food, spearheading all in-year marketing programs. She previously held a similar role with Mondelez Canada.

Plant Veda invests in dairy-alternative ice cream

Dairy-alternative food manufacturer Plant Veda has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all shares of Nora’s Non-Dairy, a leading Canadian plant based ice cream company.

Founded in 2017, Nora’s produces and sells cashew-based ice creams in five flavours which are currently sold through approximately 250 stores across Canada including Whole Foods Market, Safeway and others.