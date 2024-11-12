Pharma Report: Klick Health tackles real-world problems with a fearless approach to innovation

Klick Health isn’t just redefining healthcare marketing – its aim is to revolutionize the industry.

Established in 1997, Klick Health’s global presence includes almost 1,000 Klicksters in Canada and more than 1,500 worldwide. Its success stems from its unique blend of deep scientific understanding, cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, all of which have garnered significant accolades. In the last year alone, the agency’s many recognitions include the Cannes Lions Innovation Grand Prix and being named both Cannes Independent Healthcare Agency of the Year and Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year for the second year in a row. Every year, Klick seems to find a new way to go from strength to strength.

“This past year, we had more opportunities to do bigger campaigns, bigger work, and work with larger multinational clients,” says Klick Health’s chief creative officer, Rich Levy. But it’s not just about the campaigns the agency has been able to work on – it’s about the impact. Klick’s work is being recognized for its ability to make a difference.“

When you are doing work that stands out in the industry, clients come to you because they want to do work like that,” he says. “But, internally, it raises the bar. Everyone wants to do work that moves the needle, saves lives, changes the industry and that makes people stand up and take notice. We’re all about making sure that the work we do has a meaningful impact in the marketplace.”

The agency fuels that drive with efforts like the new Klick Prize, an internal, million-dollar competition encouraging team members to come up with game-changing ideas in AI. It’s a contest designed to encourage innovation and is open to everyone in the agency, with submissions judged by an external panel of clients. So far, $400,000 has been awarded in the first two rounds, with the final round planned for the end of the year.

How do they measure innovation?

“How is it good for our clients? How is it good for society? Do we think it’s feasible? Why do we think this could be a viable solution that solves pain in the marketplace?” explains EVP of Applied Sciences, Alfred Whitehead.

Klick’s work is defined by a deep understanding of medical and scientific concepts that move the needle, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts. It’s a unique strength that allows the agency to create impactful campaigns that make a real difference in health care.

Consider one of Klick’s latest efforts, Voice to Diabetes, a new mobile-driven tool that uses vocal biomarkers to detect Type 2 diabetes – an affliction that remains undiagnosed in 240 million people worldwide. The effort began with research conducted by Klick Labs and demonstrates how AI can be leveraged to tackle global health challenges.

“Voice to Diabetes is an example where the timing was right because the power of AI became sufficient to do this kind of project,” explains Yan Fossat, SVP of Klick Labs. “It’s not just

an interesting story to tell. It’s a real, medical solution to a multi-billion-dollar global problem.”

Similarly, Klick is leveraging AI to detect audio deepfakes through vocal biomarkers such as breathing patterns and micro-pauses in speech. The agency is also exploring the potential of AI in drug repurposing through its LoveNet framework, which rapidly identifies new uses for existing therapeutics. It could significantly improve the drug repurposing process and revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry.

The agency is using AI internally too. Its Genome Perspective is the first AI tool developed by an advertising agency to streamline project planning and improve delivery efficiency for healthcare clients. As Whitehead notes, “Our philosophy behind Genome and creating an operating system for our company has always been to make data-driven and evidence-based decisions to provide people with the right tools at the right time to help them do their jobs.”

These sorts of efforts are possible because of the freedom Klick enjoys as an indie, explains Levy. “It allows you to make big bets, to take chances and to live that entrepreneurial spirit,” he says. “Sometimes you’ll fail, but often you won’t.”

“The same goes on the scientific research side,” adds Fossat.

“We don’t know if it’s going to work, and that’s the idea of science. Having the ability to explore things for curiosity’s sake, because some of them may turn out to be fantastic. I think that’s freedom. That keeps us being who we are.”

