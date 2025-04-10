Simply Spiked jump-starts summer with limeade launch

Simply Spiked is ready to usher in the summer with the launch of a campaign in support of its latest limeade flavours.

The Molson Coors RTD brand’s creative, produced by agency partner Rethink, is being brought to life through OOH and socially led creative that centres on putting put away parkas and saying hello to awkward tan lines.

“For Simply Spiked Limeade, we uncovered an insight that feels especially relevant to Canadians right now,” says Jeanene Miniaci, the company’s senior marketing manager of beyond beer and innovation. “That unmistakable feeling when a sunny spring day hits and you’re reminded there’s more to life than snow and darkness. This paired perfectly with our zesty and summer-y new flavour.”

The three-SKU lineup featuring Signature Limeade, Cherry Limeade and Blackberry Limeade joins Signature Lemonade and Simply Spiked Signature Peach, Simply Spiked in the brand portfolio.

“While every campaign might look a little different tactically, one thing we always aim to maintain is consistency with our brand DNA,” Miniaci says, commenting on the brand’s typically bold, playful and fun approach.

Simply Spiked has planned a variety of retail promos tailored to specific regions and demographics.

“Depending on the market, you’ll see a mix of case-stack displays, POS tools, value adds, in-store sampling and pricing promos,” Miniaci says. “Every region has its own unique needs, so

we’ve built in flexibility to make sure the programming feels relevant and effective across the board.”

To amplify the launch, the brand is enlisting influencers to share their “Summer’s (Practically) here” moments. Simply Spiked is also partnering with platforms, such as the Weather Network, that are contextually relevant to the campaign’s warm-weather themes.

The packaging for the new offering was done in house to achieve aesthetic coherence across the Simply Spiked portfolio.

Connect handled the buy.