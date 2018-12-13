Edelman Montreal expands its ranks The agency has added several new staff amid a wave of new business wins.

Ariane Tremblay (left) and Leanne Denman.

Edelman has added eight new staff across practices in Montreal following a wave of new mandates for the office.

Leading the new hires are Ariane Tremblay as account director, client strategy, and Leanne Denman as account director, investor relations and financial communications.

Tremblay was previously president of Girafe Communications. At Edelman, she will work with clients across its corporate and public affairs, health, brand and digital departments. Denman previously held executive positions at Cubitt Consulting and Taylor Rafferty, and will focus on relations and communications for the agency’s financial clients.

The new directors join a number of other recent hires at Edelman: Sarah Boisjoli as a senior coordinator in the brand practice; Fabiola Vani as a consultant in the digital practice; Sarah Huzarski as a senior coordinator in the health practice; Nicolette Addesa as a senior coordinator for corporate and government Affairs; Élise Lesvigne as a research and analytics advisor; and Corina Thibeault as a coordinator in the digital practice.

Other hires at Edelman this year have included new leads for its corporate and health practices, as well as new leadership on its digital team.

In addition to the recent hires, Edelman Montreal has also announced a wave of recent business wins. The agency will handle strategic communications for IT services company NorthStar, advertising platform District M, transportation company Groupe Morneau, real estate and mortgage brokerage consumer protection group OACIQ and game developer Behavior Interactive. It will also handle media and community relations for train manufacturer Alstom, while the health practice has picked up mandates with Allergan, Bio-K, Boiron and Lassonde.