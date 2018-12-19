Cadillac Fairview partners with Lyft on rideshare pilot The mall operator continues working towards enhancing customer experiences with a partnership at Toronto's Eaton Centre.

Cadillac Fairview (CF) has formed an exclusive partnership with ridesharing service Lyft aimed at enhancing the experiences of their respective customers travelling to the country’s busiest shopping mall.

As of Dec. 14, the partnership established a branded Lyft pick-up and drop-off zone at the Toronto Eaton Centre, as well as enhancements to the Lyft app, including special offers for riders travelling to and from the mall.

The partnership is part of CF’s continuing efforts to improve the shopping experience for its customers, says Craig Flannagan, VP of marketing. As part of the deal, the two companies have committed to experimenting on “what the future of ridesharing is going to be at CF.”

In addition to the dedicated pick-up zone (similar to the one both Uber and Lyft offer at Toronto’s Pearson airport), the companies are testing Lyft app enhancements, such as routing customers according to the store they’re visiting or based on the category of shopping they’re looking to do, whether it’s shoes, apparel or food, according to Flannagan.

He says the deal will improve shoppers’ ridesharing experience and make it more efficient, will benefit Lyft riders through fare promotions and a more seamless experience, and will help Lyft drivers by giving them more specific and less congested areas in which to pick up riders. “From the experience standpoint, there seemed to be a lot in this for both of us,” he said. “And that’s always the foundation of a strong partnership.”

The pilot is exclusive to the Eaton Centre, although the hope is to eventually roll the program out to other CF locations, based on its success.

In recent months, CF has ramped up its efforts to transition into an experience-led brand. It has been testing out other pilot projects, such as its “Feel the Love” loyalty program, and is currently running a VIP parking experience at Toronto’s Sherway Gardens called “CF Park,” allowing customers to reserve a premium parking spot throughout the holiday season. Over the next year, CF will be launching several other pilot programs, with details to be announced in the coming months.

In October, CF launched a new brand signature and campaign inspired by a strategy more typically employed by major consumer brands, putting greater focus on experiences and the future. At the time, Jason Anderson, SVP of marketing at CF, said the new positioning rested on “that idea of continuing to test and learn, being focused on providing best-in-class experiences.”

The company has been promoting its partnership with Lyft with digital, social and programmatic ad buys, as well as on digital screens within CF shopping malls and country’s largest digital board on the outside of the Eaton Centre.