Up to the Minute: Virtue names North American CCO Plus, On Communications picks new managing directors.

Hires and promotions

London, Ont.-based On Communication has promoted former VP of client service Tony Mazzotta and former CD and brand strategist Scott Hill to the role of co-managing directors of the agency. Mazzotta joined On as an account director in 2018, having worked as VP of client service at Marketing Communications Group. Hill joined in 2009 with experience from Surge Communications, Marketing Communications Group and Quarry Communications.

Virtue has promoted Cameron Farrelly to the role of chief creative officer for North America. The move signals the creative agency’s desire to assert its independence from media company Vice, from which it was launched. Farrelly will oversee all creative output for Virtue’s offices in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Canada. The shop added 20 new clients in North America over the last year. In 2018, it merged with Carrot Creative, a U.S.-based digital shop purchased by Vice in 2013.

PR firm NKPR has brought on Mark Rupert as director of content and Jennifer McCrindle as an account director. With experience in the television industry, Rupert will develop and produce content for the shop’s own channels, as well as those of its clients. McCrindle has spent more than ten years working with campaigns, brand strategies and PR for companies that including Marriott & JW Marriott, Pepsi, Shell and McCain Foods.

New business

In addition to its new hires, NKPR has bagged a new client. The shop is kicking off the New Year as AOR for the Women’s Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization that supports the advancement, development and recognition of professional women in Canada. NKPR will work to engage new members and attract new corporate partners, while positioning existing as thought thought leaders in business.

Toronto PR firm Enterprise will continue to work with Canada Blooms, a Canadian flower and garden show, for the ninth year as AOR for the 2019 festival, taking place in March at the Enercare Centre in Toronto.

Media

Toronto’s Cue Digital has announced a partnership with U.K.-based Blis, which specializes in location data technology. Together, the companies will bring location-based media solutions for brands and agencies to the Canadian market. Blis, which considers itself a super-premium offering, teamed up with Cue Digital after starting to look for a Canadian partner last year (for Media in Canada subscribers only).