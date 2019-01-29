Argyle acquires two firms in westward expansion The communications consultancy grows by bringing Changemakers and Context into the fold.

Public relations and communications consultancy Argyle Public Relationships is expanding its presence across Canada, integrating Western Canadian firms Changemakers and Context into the new Argyle Group of companies.

Context was founded in Vancouver in 1990 and specializes in public engagement and public health programming, with additional offices in Victoria, Calgary and Edmonton. Changemakers is a full-service firm founded in Winnipeg in 1998, specializing in strategic marketing consulting, creative and social marketing.

Changemakers and Context had previously announced their own merger in March of last year. Following the new deal, each agency will retain its own identity within the Argyle Group – with Changemakers’ full name being tweaked to Changemakers Marketing Communications and Context’s to Context Engagement and Communications – though the senior leaders of each will take on new titles within Argyle.

Correy Myco, ChangeMakers’ founder, president and CEO, becomes Argyle’s EVP of marketing, while Stefan Moores becomes Argyle’s EVP and COO. Context’s COO Krista Bax is now Argyle’s SVP for Western Canada, while longstanding principals John Forsdick and Jack Boomer will continue as senior advisors at Argyle. Argyle’s existing SVPs, Roanne Argyle, Alison George and Rob McEwan, will each have national practice leadership roles added to their remits within the expanded organization.

Following the deal, Argyle will have a headcount of 80 people across seven cities, adding Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria to its existing offices in Toronto and Ottawa.

Daniel Tisch, Argyle’s president and CEO, said in a release that the “research-based communications, deep public engagement and breakthrough creativity” in which the two agencies bring to Argyle are important skillsets.

Changemakers clients have included SAFE Work Manitoba, Mom’s Pantry, Bridgwater and the Government of Manitoba. Context has worked with BC Ferries, Heart and Stroke and various government bodies within Alberta, British Columbia and Nunavut.