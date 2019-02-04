Cossette picks up branding work with Kabam The agency's Vancouver office is leading a visual redesign and strategic repositioning for the game developer.

Cossette Vancouver has picked up new work in the video game industry, partnering with local developer Kabam on a complete strategic brand refresh.

The revised strategy, dubbed “Experience Kabam,” is inspired by the excitement that “fires up gamers and makes powerful memories.” The branding attempts to tap into the spectrum of feelings gamers experience while they play – be it frustration and rage, or joy and triumph – with a “heat map”-influenced colour spectrum that references both the range and intensity of emotions gamers feel, as well the tactile, touch-based controls of games on mobile platforms.

Cossette’s work includes a new logo, full identity system, a brand video and a new website coming later this year.

Based in Vancouver, Kabam has produced games for companies including Disney, Hasbro and Universal around properties including Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers and The Fast & The Furious. In 2017, the company was acquired as a subsidiary of South Korean developer Netmarble Games. Tim Fields, CEO of Kabam, says the brand refresh is a vital part of the company’s “aggressive” goals and growth plans, adding that Cossette’s creative and strategic talent would help take its rebrand global. He added that same expertise could come into play in the development of future launch campaigns.

Other recent wins being led by Cossette Vancouver include Jetlines, Curling Canada and Parq Casino, with the broader Cossette network picking up business with Walmart Canada and Louis Garneau Sports.