LCBO picks Lg2 as new AOR The crown corp consolidates two previously separate assignments with the agency's Toronto office.

Ontario’s government-run alcohol retailer and distributor, the LCBO, has selected Lg2 as its agency of record.

The agency’s mandate will include development and execution of brand and advertising strategy, promotional campaigns, corporate social responsibility, branding and retail design for LCBO, as well as its Food & Drink magazine and Vintages in-store wine boutique.

The selection represents a move back to one agency of record for the LCBO, having previously named Bensimon Byrne and KBS Canada its creative partners in 2016. Bensimon Byrne had been responsible for its brand and corporate social responsibility work, while KBS had been tasked to handle advertising for the retailer’s in-store promotions.

Kerri Dawson, VP of marketing and customer intelligence for the LCBO, told strategy via email that, as a crown corporation, the LCBO undergoes a competitive agency review every three to five years. She says Lg2 was selected for its experience across industries and commitment to “bold and dynamic ideas.” She adds that Lg2 will assist the provincial agency in implementing “fully integrated campaigns that leverage all the different channels available to communicate our message to consumers in a responsible manner.”

The provincial agency reported net income of $2.21 billion in its most recent annual report, up 6.7% from the previous year.