Up to the Minute: Juniper Park\TBWA wins TSO work Plus, National names managing partner in Ottawa and ToK gets assignment with Fondation Emergence.

New business

Juniper Park\TBWA picked up a design assignment with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO). Selected through an RFP process late last year, the agency was tasked with developing the branding and communication of its new annual fundraising event, Evening Epic. The resulting work was inspired by the musical staff found in sheet music. Beyond the brand identity, the agency oversaw the creation of social videos, invitations, a website and event collateral. Evening Epic will be held on April 4 at the Carlu in Toronto.

For the second year in a row, TöK communications will support the Fondation Émergence during the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia in May. The Montreal agency worked with Rethink last year on the “The Pride Shield,” which has earned the non-profit a place on the AToMiC Awards: Public Service shortlist (with winners to be announced March 5). Fondation Émergence is a Montreal non-profit that works to raise awareness of the challenges faced by LGBT individuals.

Toronto-based Energi PR has won a Canadian mandate with German airline Lufthansa Group, whose Canadian portfolio includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss. The PR shop was selected from among a shortlist of Canadian firms thanks in part to its reputation and experience in the travel and hospitality sectors, according to Energi. The agency will be part of a global network representing 41 countries and reporting to Lufthansa’s lead agency, Achtung, based in Hamburg, Germany.

Hires and promotions

National Public Relations has appointed Gordon Taylor Lee as managing partner of its Ottawa office. He will lead the team in the nation’s capital, along with Chrystiane Mallaley, VP of strategic communications and public engagement, Jean Michel Laurin, VP of policy and public affairs, and Marc Desmarais, VP of government relations. Taylor Lee was most recently senior partner and GM of FleishmanHillard in Ottawa.

FleishmanHillard HighRoad has hired Pierre Cyr as VP of public affairs in its Ottawa office. The agency said the move is part of an integration strategy and plan to “aggressively” enhance its public affairs offering. Cyr previously served as director of board and stakeholder relations at Canadian Blood Services and in various political roles, including executive director of operations in former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government.

Brookline Public Relations has hired a new graphic designer as it looks to meet client demand for a more integrated offering. Nini Lee joins the Calgary-based shop having worked with several businesses in the Calgary area, including Maverick Agency Unlimited, Concorde Entertainment Group and FGL Sports Ltd. Brookline recently added Alberta Milk to its client roster. It will conduct an audit of Alberta Milk’s social channels to strengthen its digital footprint and target new audiences.

Dada, a Montreal marketing firm, has added Martine Dupuis as an art director, Germán Moreno as an art director and motion design specialist, and Nadia Roldan as a digital projects lead on the account services team.

Laura Goset has joined Montreal’s Torrentiel Communications as a project coordinator. She arrives having previously helped planned conferences and corporate events for Red Bull Canada and Imperial Tobacco.

Media

Dentsu Media will henceforth be known as Dentsu X in Canada, following a rebranding that is part of a global effort within the Dentsu Aegis Network. The shop remains the network’s official media specialist. As part of the changes, the company has named 15-year Dentsu veteran Genevieve Guay to lead Dentsu X Canada as president (for Media in Canada subscribers).

Social media giant Facebook is making it possible for users to integrate their events into Stories. The new feature allows users who are visiting or creating an event page to share links to their Story. Media in Canada breaks down what the new feature means for advertisers (for subscribers only).

OMD Worldwide was named Global Media Agency of the Year by Adweek. In picking OMD, the industry publication cited the shop’s turnaround performance following a difficult year in 2017 (for Media in Canada subscribers).