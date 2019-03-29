All Scotties needs is love The Kruger brand is courting Chinese Canadians with spots that use emotion to capture the versatility of its tissue products.

By Tom Knightingale

CPG giant Kruger Products recognizes the importance of Chinese Canadian growth, as its efforts to reach that population over the years have shown. And with a new campaign for its Scotties tissue brand, the company is hoping all it needs is love.

The company’s new “Love, Scotties” campaign, once again led by Toronto-based multicultural agency Ethnicity Matters, is designed to connect with Chinese Canadians on a more emotional level than previous marketing for Scotties and Kruger’s other brands, such as Purex and SpongeTowels, says Oliver Bukvic, marketing director for Scotties.

In keeping with previous pushes targeting the demo since 2013, the new “Love, Scotties” campaign is about family. This time, though, it also brings to the fore other product themes, like versatility and multi-use, explains Bukvic.

For the “Love, Scotties” campaign, that concept of “versatility” is applicable not only to the Scotties product line, but also to the titular emotion of love. And so the campaign was designed to cover all aspects of that emotion, from parental to romantic, says Bukvic.

“I think one of the challenges is how to connect with a range of consumers, and what we decided to do is to have three different pieces of creative so that we can showcase love in different ways,” Bukvic adds.

Each of the three 15-second TV spots is designed to signify a particular type of emotional bond. One shows a mother wiping her young child’s face. A bride dabs away her father’s tears of pride. A shy young lover offers a kiss on a tissue. There is a range of love shown, with a trio of disparate loving relationships across varying ages.

By showing three different types of relationships (lovers, friends, family) in three different emotional scenarios, Scotties is also able to demonstrate its multi-faceted appeal.

As in the past, the focus for the media plan will be on TV and digital spots. The three ads will be broadcast on top Chinese stations such as OMNI and Fairchild, specifically targeting areas of heavy Chinese population like Ontario and the Greater Vancouver Area. Bukvic says Kruger could look to broaden the channel scope down the line, depending on the success of the pre-roll designed to extend the campaign’s exposure.