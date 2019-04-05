Major Tom named digital AOR for Denny’s The agency will lead a full revamp of the diner's online presence.

Denny’s Canada has selected Major Tom as its digital agency of record.

Chosen following a multi-agency review, Major Tom has been tasked with a full revamp of the diner chain’s digital presence. It will be a project that begins completely from scratch, and will also include the development of new content and social media strategies, alongside a new website. It will also handle all digital marketing and advertising.

Megan Gardiner, senior marketing manager for Denny’s Canada, said in a release that the Denny’s brand – which was established over 60 years ago – has “a rich story to tell,” but is looking to create a more modern online presence to “reintroduce” the brand to Canadian audiences.

Major Tom was created last year following the merger of sister agencies 6S and Drive Digital. Its other food and restaurant clients include Cobs Bread, Cactus Club Restaurants, Little Potato Company, Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill and the Donnelly Group. In the fall, it named a new president and CEO.

Denny’s currently operates 59 locations in Canada. In October, Denny’s announced a new development agreement with Northland Properties – parent company of Dencan, the brand’s franchisee in Canada – to expand its commitment by more than 30 additional locations.