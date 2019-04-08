Starbucks Canada picks Sid Lee The selection comes as the coffee giant is planning to focus on creating more Canada-specific campaigns.

Starbucks Canada has selected Sid Lee, and will work with the agency to create more country-specific campaigns driven by local insights.

While the global coffee chain has previously had agency partners in the Canadian market, it was largely to adapt American campaigns. With the new partnership, Starbucks aims to focus more directly on the Canadian market, according to the company’s release.

Starbucks selected Sid Lee in the fall with its first campaign, “MorningYes” going into market in January. Creative for “MorningYes” featured a subtle, “wake up” alarm and ran nationally across TV, online videos, digital and mobile displays, OOH and social media formats.

The agency and brand did not comment on whether there was a review for the business.

According to Starbucks’ website, it has 1,200 company-operated and licensed locations across Canada. Last month, it announced a suite of enhancements to its Rewards loyalty program, set to launch next week, aimed at allowing members more flexibility in redeeming points and making it faster to earn them.