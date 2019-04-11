Forsman & Bodenfors hires Montreal strategy lead Fabien Loszach will work closely with GM Karine Huard at the agency that merged with KBS Canada last fall.

Forsman & Bodenfors has added to its leadership team in Montreal, hiring Fabien Loszach as VP of strategic planning.

Loszach will work with general manager Karine Huard on the office’s leadership team. He joins after a year as VP of digital at Ogilvy, and was VP of interactive strategy and content at Brad prior to that. He worked on the launch campaign for low-cost telco Fizz, and also worked with clients including Volvo Trucks and Benny.

KBS Canada became Forsman & Bodenfors Canada last fall following a merger by holding company MDC Partners, with the expanded network taking on the Swedish agency’s branding and adopting its “non-hierarchical” leadership structure. Shortly after, it hired former DDB Toronto president Melanie Johnston as CEO for its Canadian operations, and named Huard as general manager for the Montreal office in February.

Since the merger, it has picked up new assignments with Seneca College and the Canadian Women’s Foundation, though previous clients The Keg, LCBO and Sinai Health Foundation have since found new agencies. The Montreal office also recently lost ECD Sacha Ouimet to McCann.