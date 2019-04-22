Amica takes a new point of view on senior living A new campaign aims to reflect the "vibrant lifestyles" that break away from the nursing homes of the past.

Retirement residence operator Amica Senior Lifestyles is using the point-of-view of seniors to change perceptions about retirement living.

Launched April 12, the campaign, emphasizes swimming, yoga, grandkids, visiting a pub,and playing with a puppy – all through the voice and eyes of a senior. The spots end with the tagline, “this is senior living.”

Amica Senior Lifestyles’ CMO, Sean Taggart, concedes that seniors aren’t necessarily excited about the move to a retirement facility. However, Taggart says what the brand wants to convey is that today’s senior complexes are not like nursing homes of the past. As a result, the spots focus on active lifestyles – showcased to appeal to fellow seniors, but also to their adult children who help make decisions. Taggart says it’s specifically tailored to seniors in urban markets.

He tells strategy that the “Perspectives” campaign is part of an overall rebrand for the company, which used to be called Amica Mature Lifestyles. According to Taggart, Amica reassessed its identity and positioning as well as its services, which now include memory and end-of-life services, in addition to its independent living offerings.

Another component of the rebrand is an enhanced web presence, which includes a new interactive digital platform. He says insights indicate that Facebook is a popular platform for its target and that Amica is adjusting its digital buys accordingly.

The organization has plans to open four to six new properties per year, and is focusing its efforts on urban British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario locations. Amica currently operates 29 residencies across the three provinces.

The multi-media brand advertising campaign, developed by Riddoch Communications includes radio, print, digital and video. After an RFP this year, No Fixed Address was selected as Amica’s media buying agency. According to Taggart, Amica has not put an end date on the campaign, which he expects will run for a couple of years.