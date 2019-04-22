Food Banks Canada picks new lead agency The Local Collective will handle strategy and creative for a new fundraising campaign for the national non-profit.

Food Banks Canada has picked Toronto’s The Local Collective as its new agency.

Selected following a pitch process that included several agencies, The Local Collective will lead strategy, creative and execution of a new fundraising campaign for the national non-profit.

Tania Little, chief development and partnerships officer at Food Banks Canada, said the agency stood out because of an approach centered on local insights, which is especially important for a community-focused organization. Food Banks Canada supports associations and food banks across the country that assist people living with food insecurity. Its network consists of more than 10 provincial associations and 650 affiliated food banks across the country, meaning national campaigns still need to resonate within multiple different local markets and communities.

The Local Collective was founded last fall by several former execs at Red Lion Canada. It is built around processes that help it focus on hyper-local insights, which are used to both execute at a local level as well as find insights that can influence behaviour and sentiment at a national level. Since launching, it has picked up work for clients including Pizza Pizza and cannabis brand YSS.