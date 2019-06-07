Sid Lee wins Grand Effie at Effie Canada Ogilvy took home the most trophies at the first Canadian edition of the show recognizing marketing effectiveness.

Sid Lee and Loto-Quebec won the Grand Effie at the first Effie Canada gala on Thursday.

The agency won for its work with Loto-Quebec, specifically the third year of its “You Should Play 6/49″ campaign for the Lotto 6/49 brand. The work also took a Gold Effie, on top of the Grand Effie win, while Sid Lee won a Bronze Effie for its work with coffee brand Van Houtte.

This was the first edition of Effie Canada, created when the ICA merged the CASSIES with Effies Worldwide. The program aims to recognize marketing effectiveness and work that drove measurable results for clients.

While Sid Lee took the Grand Effie, Ogilvy Canada went home with the most awards. The agency won a pair of Golds, a pair of Silvers and four Bronze Effies for work with American Express, Kimberly-Clark Canada, Post Foods and Unilever. Cossette followed with six wins for campaigns with SickKids and McDonald’s.

The full list of winners can be found below.

Sid Lee: Grand Effie, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Grand Effie

Lotto 6/49 (Loto-Quebec), “Lotto 6/49 – Integrated Year 3″

Gold

Lotto 6/49 (Loto-Quebec), “Lotto 6/49 – Integrated Year 3″

Bronze

Van Houtte, “The Van Who Brings Coffee to Life”

Ogilvy: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze

Gold

American Express, “Cobalt Card Launch: You do You”

Huggies (Kimberly-Clark Canada), “No Baby Unhugged”

Silver

American Express, “Cobalt Card Launch: You do You”

Sugar-Crisp (Post Foods), “Sugar-Crisp Spout”

Bronze

Baby Dove (Unilever), “Beautifully Real Moms”

Huggies (Kimberly-Clark Canada), “No Baby Unhugged”

Kleenex (Kimberly-Clark Canada), “Made for Doers”

Sugar-Crisp (Post Foods), “Sugar-Crisp Spout”

Cossette: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

Gold

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS : All In”

Silver

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids Family Tree” (2)

Bronze

McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada “Big Mac x Bacon Collaboration”

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids Family Tree”

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS : All In”

John St.: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

No Frills (Loblaw Companies Ltd.), “#Haulers”

Silver

No Frills (Loblaw Companies Ltd.), “#Haulers”

Anomaly: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Budweiser (AB InBev), “Let it Shine”

Oh Henry! (Hershey) “Oh Henry! 4:25″

Bronze

Oh Henry! (Hershey) “Oh Henry! 4:25″

Rethink: 2 Silver

Silver

A&W, “Better Ingredients Brand Platform”

A&W, “Beyond Meat Burger Launch”

Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

Casey House, “June’s HIV Positive Eatery: Break Bread Smash Stigma”

Bronze

Casey House, “June’s HIV Positive Eatery: Break Bread Smash Stigma”

Motrin (Johnson & Johnson), “Tina’s Uterus”

Camp Jefferson: 1 Silver

Silver

Koodo, “Shock-Free Data”

Taxi: 1 Silver

Silver

Canadian Tire, “Tested for Life in Canada”

Geometry Global: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Mercy Ships Canada, “I Just Bought a Boat”

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Bronze

Bronze

CIBC, “CIBC Aventura: The Traveller’s Travel Card”

Lg2: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Tourisme Montréal, “I’ve Changed”

No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Questrade, “Ask Tough Questions”

Publicis: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Duceppe, “Duceppe Repositioning”

UM Canada: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Reactine (Johnson & Johnson), “Pollen Alerts”