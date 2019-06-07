Sid Lee wins Grand Effie at Effie Canada
Ogilvy took home the most trophies at the first Canadian edition of the show recognizing marketing effectiveness.
Sid Lee and Loto-Quebec won the Grand Effie at the first Effie Canada gala on Thursday.
The agency won for its work with Loto-Quebec, specifically the third year of its “You Should Play 6/49″ campaign for the Lotto 6/49 brand. The work also took a Gold Effie, on top of the Grand Effie win, while Sid Lee won a Bronze Effie for its work with coffee brand Van Houtte.
This was the first edition of Effie Canada, created when the ICA merged the CASSIES with Effies Worldwide. The program aims to recognize marketing effectiveness and work that drove measurable results for clients.
While Sid Lee took the Grand Effie, Ogilvy Canada went home with the most awards. The agency won a pair of Golds, a pair of Silvers and four Bronze Effies for work with American Express, Kimberly-Clark Canada, Post Foods and Unilever. Cossette followed with six wins for campaigns with SickKids and McDonald’s.
The full list of winners can be found below.
Sid Lee: Grand Effie, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Grand Effie
Lotto 6/49 (Loto-Quebec), “Lotto 6/49 – Integrated Year 3″
Gold
Lotto 6/49 (Loto-Quebec), “Lotto 6/49 – Integrated Year 3″
Bronze
Van Houtte, “The Van Who Brings Coffee to Life”
Ogilvy: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze
Gold
American Express, “Cobalt Card Launch: You do You”
Huggies (Kimberly-Clark Canada), “No Baby Unhugged”
Silver
American Express, “Cobalt Card Launch: You do You”
Sugar-Crisp (Post Foods), “Sugar-Crisp Spout”
Bronze
Baby Dove (Unilever), “Beautifully Real Moms”
Huggies (Kimberly-Clark Canada), “No Baby Unhugged”
Kleenex (Kimberly-Clark Canada), “Made for Doers”
Sugar-Crisp (Post Foods), “Sugar-Crisp Spout”
Cossette: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze
Gold
SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS : All In”
Silver
SickKids Foundation, “SickKids Family Tree” (2)
Bronze
McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada “Big Mac x Bacon Collaboration”
SickKids Foundation, “SickKids Family Tree”
SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS : All In”
John St.: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
No Frills (Loblaw Companies Ltd.), “#Haulers”
Silver
No Frills (Loblaw Companies Ltd.), “#Haulers”
Anomaly: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
Budweiser (AB InBev), “Let it Shine”
Oh Henry! (Hershey) “Oh Henry! 4:25″
Bronze
Oh Henry! (Hershey) “Oh Henry! 4:25″
Rethink: 2 Silver
Silver
A&W, “Better Ingredients Brand Platform”
A&W, “Beyond Meat Burger Launch”
Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Silver
Casey House, “June’s HIV Positive Eatery: Break Bread Smash Stigma”
Bronze
Casey House, “June’s HIV Positive Eatery: Break Bread Smash Stigma”
Motrin (Johnson & Johnson), “Tina’s Uterus”
Camp Jefferson: 1 Silver
Silver
Koodo, “Shock-Free Data”
Taxi: 1 Silver
Silver
Canadian Tire, “Tested for Life in Canada”
Geometry Global: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Mercy Ships Canada, “I Just Bought a Boat”
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Bronze
Bronze
CIBC, “CIBC Aventura: The Traveller’s Travel Card”
Lg2: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Tourisme Montréal, “I’ve Changed”
No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Questrade, “Ask Tough Questions”
Publicis: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Duceppe, “Duceppe Repositioning”
UM Canada: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Reactine (Johnson & Johnson), “Pollen Alerts”