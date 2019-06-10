Jackman Reinvents named AOR for Staples Canada The agency expands its mandate to include a new brand platform as the retailer continues on its transformation.

Jackman Revinents has expanded its partnership with Staples Canada, being named the retailer’s communications agency of record.

Having already worked with Staples on designing two recently opened flagship stores, Jackman will now work across different marketing disciplines to bring Staples’ new strategy to become the “Working and Learning Company” to life across platforms. Staples Canada has been transitioning from being seen as a traditional office supply warehouse store to one that brings a wider array of business-focused services (like digital marketing and design) to its retail locations.

Jackman’s work includes “This Is How I,” a new brand platform that shows people talking about how the products and services the retailer offers helped make their ideas come to life. It spotlights traditional target markets like teachers, to newer ones like entrepreneurs, to more traditional business owner targets using services like its digital, branding and print solutions.

The agency has also worked on a new digital presence, which will debut later this month, as well as a line of new private label brands that will launch later this year.

Best known for its work on retail design, Jackman has been working to grow its talent to offer more “end to end” services to clients in Canada and the U.S. Other communications and creative advertising work Jackman has recently done includes work for Dip, a private label clothing brand for U.S. grocery retailer Kroger.

Staples most recently worked with McCann on campaigns in the Canadian market.