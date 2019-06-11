Corner Office Shifts: Fizz, Canopy Rivers and Aviva A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Fizz appoints VP of marketing following Quebec launch

Industry veteran Sylvie Charette has been named VP of marketing and customer experience for the Videotron digital-only mobile and internet brand, following its launch in February. Fizz, whose brand and positioning was developed with help from Ogilvy, has placed its bets on “fair” and transparent offers, as opposed to limited-time promotions and personalized pricing.

Charette will be responsible for helping develop the Fizz brand, while leading digital marketing strategy for mobile and internet services, customer experience and digital operations.

She arrives with more than 25 years experience, having previously worked on the brand and digital teams at Videotron. Her CV includes senior marketing roles with major brands including Nespresso, Via Rail Canada, Rogers Communications, Telus and Bell.

Canopy Rivers looks within for next CEO

The venture capital arm of Canopy Growth Corp has promoted Narbé Alexandrian to the role of CEO. It’s the second promotion for Alexandrian this year, who was named president in January. He was previously a venture capitalist with OMERS and helped develop and launch go-to-market strategies for Telus’ Internet of Things Group before that.

Alexandrian takes over from Canopy Rivers acting CEO Bruce Linton, who will continue providing oversight of new deals and opportunities as chairman.

Canopy Rivers currently has 17 domestic and international portfolio companies, including some with exposure to the U.S. market. In January, it became the first non-founding partner in Greenhouse through a $9 million investment to help the company launch a line of line of CBD-infused beverages. Last year, it invested $5 million in cannabis lifestyle platform Civilized.

Aviva Canada appoints next CEO

The Canadian outpost of Aviva Insurance has named Jason Storah as its new chief executive, starting next month. He succeeds Colm Holmes, who takes on new responsibilities in the U.K., but who will maintain some oversight of Canadian operations as a member of the board. Holmes has served as CEO since 2018.

Storah most recently served as chief distribution officer at Aviva Canada, a role that included oversight of marketing.