Cannes 2019: Two nods for Canada in Sustainable Development The festival's final shortlist, recognizing work that positively impacts the world, brought nominations for John St. and Rethink.

Purpose and creating a positive impact on society has already been a major theme at this year’s Cannes Lions, both in the awarded work and the discussions happening in the conference halls.

That is set to be at the forefront even more with the Sustainable Development Goals Lions, with John St. and Rethink among the 80 nominations on the final shortlist of this year’s festival.

The Sustainable Development Goals Lions were created last year, recognizing work that uses creative problem solving to positively impact the world, with entries judged based on their contribution to the U.N.’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Entries are split into five sections: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnerships.

John St. received a shortlist mention for “The Monthly,” an initiative for Shoppers Drug Mart that turned abandoned newspaper boxes into a discreet way to get free feminine hygiene products into the hands of homeless women. Rethink’s nomination in the category was for “The Climate Change Effect,” which drew attention to IKEA’s environmental initiatives and the urgency of action on climate change by turning the temperature in one of its stores up by four degrees (the amount global temperatures are expected to rise by 2025 if no action is taken).

“Second Chances,” a campaign created in collaboration between Casanova/McCann and McCann Canada that has already taken a Gold in PR, also earned a nomination with Thursday’s shortlist.

The Sustainable Development Goals Lions will be awarded at Friday’s gala.

Sustainable Development Goals (2)

John St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, “The Monthly”

Partners: Heyd & Seek/Paus Inc.

Poverty

Rethink

IKEA, “The Climate Change Effect”

Partners: Alter Ego/Fort York VFX/Rooster Post Production/Studio M/Grayson Matthews

Climate Action