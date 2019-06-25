Corner Office Shifts: Lassonde, Tilray and Wealthsimple A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

On the heels of naming CEO, Lassonde appoints EVP and general manager

Claire Bara, who stepped into the role last week, will have oversight of marketing, trade and product development at the Rougemont, Quebec-based fruit and vegetable juices company. Her remit as EVP and general manager includes leading commercialization strategy across a brand portfolio that includes Oasis, Rougemont, Allen’s, Fairlee and Fruit Drop.

Bara takes over from Pierre L’Heureux, who will be leaving the company to retire at the end of August, and will work alongside Sylvain Mayrand, EVP and general manager of operations. Her hiring comes just a few months after Nathalie Lassonde was made CEO and around one year after its acquisition of Michigan-based Old Orchard Brands for $146 million.

Bara has held senior marketing roles at a number of major brands, including Sobeys and Molson Coors. She was most recently VP of strategy, business intelligence, customer insights and revenue management for Lowe’s in Canada and Mexico.

Tilray expands leadership team with EVP of corporate affairs

Former Nissan North America exec Kristina Adamski joins the Nanaimo, B.C.-based licensed cannabis producer in the newly created role. As the company’s corporate affairs chief, Adamski will lead public relations, corporate social responsibility and government affairs.

Before joining Tilray, she was VP of corporate communications at Nissan. (In her place, the automaker has appointed Travis Parman to lead all its North American communications and corporate philanthropic activities in a newly created role.)

In February, Tilray acquired FHF Holdings, parent company of hemp-based food company Manitoba Harvest, from private equity firm Compass Group Diversified Holdings, expanding its product portfolio into natural foods. That news followed its striking a partnership with beer giant AB InBev to research THC- and CBD-based, non-alcoholic beverages.

Wealthsimple taps Netflix execs for chief people officer

The Toronto-based fintech company will look to Marina Harris, a former human resources executive at Netflix, to oversee its workplace culture.

In a post on LinkedIn, Wealthsimple co-founder and CEO Michael Katchen said scaling the company’s people and culture will play an important role in helping achieve its brand purpose. Since bringing on Harris, the company has been looking to further build out the team with a new director of people operations.