Save-On-Foods emphasizes quality through humour The supermarket chain highlights local and fresh value propositions by showing everyday messiness.



Save-On-Foods has launched a new campaign to highlight its quality ingredients, while still keeping a down-to-earth vibe.

The brand released five online and on-air ads highlighting quality points of difference punctuated by humorous narration, such as “expertly crafted, personalized quality baked goods’ that end up splattered on an infant’s face” or “locally sourced fruit that makes a mess when a blender explodes.” The creative features the new tagline, “Amazing Food. For Real Life.”

Dan Howe, Save-On-Foods’ VP of marketing, says the new campaign fits with the retailer’s current positioning as an affordable grocer, but that it wanted to elevate its quality message, and convey it in a way that reflected the unpredictability of life, staying true to the brand’s personality and humour.

“The message of quality food is important to [moms], but we needed to present it in a way that would reflect the lives they are living while also giving them a smile as they could relate to the situations,” adds Howe.

Previously, Save-On has emphasized simple occasion-based solutions in its marketing. Howe says the brand has typically done this through initiatives like Darrel’s Deals ads, which were inspired by company founder Darrell Jones and rolled out on the brand’s website (Jones started out as a stock clerk in one of the company’s stores in Cranbrook, British Columbia and has become the face of the brand). “We utilize our President Darrell Jones in many of our ads and then we compliment him with local store team members doing their actual jobs,” Howe says, adding that the strategy is to create authentic messaging.

The Save-On-Foods chain operates 170 stores across Western Canada, and also runs upscale grocery chain, Urban Fare.

Creative elements for the new campaign were developed by 123W.