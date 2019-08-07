SodaStream picks Praxis as digital AOR in Canada The agency will help lead a new product launch and drive the sparkling water brand's sustainability message.

Mississauga-based agency Praxis has been selected as digital agency of record for sparkling water brand SodaStream in Canada.

The assignment – awarded after a competitive bid process – covers digital strategy, analytics, creative development and community management for SodaStream in the Canadian market, covering its sparkling water machines, flavours and accessories.

Praxis began work on the account at the end of June. One of the key programs the agency has been focusing on is the launch of a new, ’90s-style retro water machine (announced last month), as well as SodaStream’s ongoing brand message around reducing single-use plastics.

Matt Juniper, general manager and associate partner at Praxis, described SodaStream as “the perfect addition” to the agency’s digital practice. Founded and best known as a PR agency, Praxis has been positioning itself as more of a full-service communications agency as it has ramped up its digital, content and social media capabilities.

SodaStream was unable to provide exact figures about its marketing spend in Canada or how much of it is made up of digital, but said “digital marketing has always been a priority for SodaStream and it continues to be a key pillar. We’re looking forward to building on our success with digital media and developing impactful content with the Praxis team.”

Earlier this year, SodaStream opened its first Canadian production facility in Mississauga to increase its presence in the market. At the time, the company said Canada represented its fourth-largest market, claiming 6% of households had a SodaStream machine.

Last year, SodaStream was acquired by PepsiCo, as the CPG company looked to compete with the growing popularity of sparkling water and have an ongoing presence in consumers’ homes through the SodaStream machines. Praxis has previously done work for other PepsiCo brands, including Pepsi, Tropicana, Bubly, Pure Leaf, Mountain Dew and Quaker.