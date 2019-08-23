Juniper Park\TBWA makes several leadership changes The agency has named David Toto president and appointed new managing directors and group CDs, as CSO Mark Tomblin exits.

David Toto will be taking on new duties as president of Toronto’s Juniper Park\TBWA amid several other leadership changes, including the naming of new managing directors and group creative directors, as well as the departure of former chief strategy officer Mark Tomblin in June.

Toto, who came on board as managing director in 2009, will now assume responsibility of the leadership team and day-to-day operations, as well as the agency’s content arm Bolt Content, which launched in 2018 to produce social videos and branded films for clients like CIBC and Nissan. He continues to report into CEO Jill Nykoliation.

In a release, Nykoliation said Toto has been “instrumental in our North American growth, our digital transformation, the launch of our content production division Bolt Content, and was key to our successful merger of Juniper Park and TBWA\Toronto.”

The promotion is but one of several changes within the senior leadership team.

After three years, CSO Mark Tomblin resigned from the agency on June 24. He told strategy that while he appreciated his time at Juniper Park\TBWA and the opportunities it provided, he “fundamentally disagree[d] with the direction the agency was headed” and decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere. He has taken the last few months off in preparation of launching his own strategy-focused shop this fall.

Nykoliation could not be reached for comment before press time.

Further to those changes, Juniper Park\TBWA has named Shelly-Ann Scott, Lisa Wall and Adam Lang as managing directors. Each will have oversight of their own accounts, with Scott leading the CIBC business in Canada and the U.S. (as well as its digital-only subsidiary Simplii Financial), Wall leading financial services firm Capital Group globally and Lang leading Nissan United. The latter is the agency’s bespoke team for Nissan in Canada, spanning capabilities in data, strategy, creative and media.

The shop has also announced changes on the creative side, hiring Mark Fitzgerald as group creative director and promoting Neil Walker-Wells into the same role. Fitzgerald arrives having worked at McCann (where he is credited with contributing to Molson’s “I Am Canadian” work), Leo Burnett, Downtown Partners, FCB, Publicis and Gravity. Walker-Wells has spent the last five years with Juniper Park\TBWA, where he has worked on the GoDaddy, OLG, New York Fries, Pfizer Emergen-C, Simplii Financial and Intuit Canada accounts.

In a release, the agency said it has hired 32 other staff since the beginning of the year to help support growth within the agency, namely new wins with UNICEF Canada, the Ontario government’s Groupe Media TFO, Intuit TurboTax and Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s Evening Epic.

Prior to his arrival in 2009, Toto was client service director at Zulu Alpha Kilo, as well as an associate business partner at Grip. Earlier on in his career, he was deputy managing director at TBWA\Paris.

Managing director Scott has led businesses at Grey in Toronto and JWT both in Toronto and London. Wall held leadership roles at Razorfish, AKQA, BBDO and TBWA in Toronto, while Lang has served at DDB, Cundari, BBDO and Zulu Alpha Kilo.