MLSE’s Shannon Hosford to receive ACA Gold Medal The company's CMO will be recognized at the Strategy Awards for her achievements over the last 19 years.

The NBA Championship isn’t the only award Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is bringing home this year. Shannon Hosford, chief marketing officer of MLSE, will be this year’s recipient of the ACA Gold Medal.

The Gold Medal, first awarded in 1941, recognizes individuals “who have made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of marketing communications in Canada.” The award will be presented to Hosford by the ACA during the Strategy Awards on Oct. 1.

Hosford has been leading marketing at MLSE for 19 years, with a portfolio covering the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Argonauts, MLSE Live and MLSE Foundation. In addition to helping to create the hugely popular “We The North” platform and brand identity for the Raptors, the ACA pointed to things like the successful bid for the 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend and the erection of Leafs Legends Row (statues that celebrate the Maple Leafs’ most iconic players) and the internal marketing team’s numerous wins at the Clio Sports Awards in recent years as reasons for the award. She has also seen the launch of Toronto FC and oversaw its first major marketing efforts.

“Shannon Hosford is an innovative leader with a lot to be proud of,” said Ron Lund, president and CEO of the ACA, in a release. “The vision and creativity with which she approaches brand challenges and her exceptional leadership qualities make her distinctly influential in Canada’s marketing landscape.”