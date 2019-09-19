Super C runs a contest your kids will hate The discount banner put the focus on its produce and seasonal offerings by letting customers win broccoli.

Quebec’s Super C is aiming to show consumers that great produce can be found at a discount grocery banner – even if that isn’t a big positive for their children.

The “Broccoli For Life” campaign and accompanying contest offered customer the chance to win one free broccoli every week for life. Content promoting the contest zeroed in on the fact that while parents doing the shopping might like getting the free vegetables, young members of the household might not be so thrilled.

Alain Tadros, VP of marketing at Super C’s parent company Metro, says the contest was run to capitalize on increased consumer demand for fresh produce in the warmer months, while keeping with the brand’s lighthearted brand positioning.

“Although our content is lighthearted and relies heavily on humour, the prize is also a plus for consumers,” Tadros says. “It may sound silly to win a weekly vegetable supply, but broccoli is a go-to vegetable for a lot of families and it can be quite pricey in the winter months.”

Tadros adds that the tone was slightly more mischievous than usual, which helped it perform better on social, where the contest received the bulk of its support. He didn’t say how many entries Super C received to the contest, but videos earned over 190,000 views on Facebook alone.

The discount grocery space is particularly active (representing 40% of the market, according to Nielsen), with competition from Loblaw’s No Frills and Superstore banners, Walmart and Empire, which is in the process of converting 255 locations to its FreshCo banner. Tadros says Super C is not only looking to compete on value, but on consistently high experience and product quality to improve customer retention.

“Competition is fierce in the grocery world and we all compete on attracting and retaining consumers,” Tadros says. “Ultimately, consumers are looking for the best products, the best value and the best retail experience. Super C is very well positioned to attract the smart shopper that is looking for the best freshness, quality and price proposition in the market.”

Cossette led the campaign, which ran in July, with Touche on media.