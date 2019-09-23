Walmart walks the runway in Paris (Ontario) The retailer touts affordability and accessibility of its offering as it prepares a big push behind its fall fashion collection.

Walmart is strutting its stuff on the catwalks of Paris, London and Milan but not leaving the continent to do it, as the discount retailer launched its fall apparel collection in their Canadian namesakes to show how accessible its fashion is.

The brand asked Paris, Ont. residents to audition for a runway show for an unnamed brand, finally revealing itself through a Walmart associate once the show was over, part of Walmart’s integrated “I’m Wearing Walmart” campaign. Alongside the commercial spot, the brand hosted fashion shows at a local Walmart in London, Ont., and at a field in Milan, Que. (which has a population of less than 300).

The campaign is pushing a new items in the Walmart’s private label apparel brand, George, and Canadiana, a fleece outerwear brand. Tammy Sadinsky, VP of marketing communications at Walmart Canada, says “I’m Wearing Walmart” is “less brand-focused, and much more about considering Walmart as a solution to on-trend fashion needs at affordable prices.” Walmart has become trusted as a weekly stop across different categories, Sadinsky says, and the retail is looking to build the same level of trust in fashion.

Sadinsky says the goal is to convey that everyone can have great style, and the show featured a diverse group of locals walking the runways, including seniors and children. She adds that many participants were surprised that the fashion was from Walmart, which is also part of the reaction the brand was going for.

Sadinsky describes the commitment as “huge” for Walmart, given how broad the campaign is. “I’m Wearing Walmart” is intended to be an evergreen platform for its fashion offering. This campaign includes an influencer program, TV, flyers, digital banners and in-store signage. A national OOH billboard campaign launches today to amplify the concept. Cossette led creative, Apex PR is managing media and influencer relations and Church & State is leading social media content.