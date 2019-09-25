Dairy Farmers of Newfoundland and Labrador bullish about new campaign The industry group launches first campaign as a local response to declining milk sales.

The Dairy Farmers of Newfoundland and Labrador (DFNL) is attempting to forestall a five-year decline in milk consumption in the region with its first ad campaign. “No Bull” features local farmers touting the freshness of a product that’s made locally, without the use of antibiotics and growth hormones.

John Moores, general manager of Dairy Farmers of Newfoundland and Labrador (DFNL), says the industry has seen an 11% drop in consumption over the last five years, and DFNL had a lot of questions from its board and producers asking to explain the decline, which is being seen throughout Canada.

DFNL enlisted St. John’s-based agency Ray Creative to do market research, and were “shocked to learn about the misconceptions” about the product and the reasons why they were steering clear of it and adopting alternatives, specifically when it came to where it was produced. Moores says the province used to have local dairies (each of which did their own marketing and promotion), but with large acquisitions by companies like Agropur and Saputo, there was a public perception that milk was not being processed on the island.

In July, the Dairy Farmers of Canada unveiled its second iteration of a campaign to target the myths and misconceptions about dairy. Moores says his organization fully supports the Dairy Farmers of Canada’s own marketing initiatives, but wanted to dig a bit deeper and to localize it with producers and consumers in Newfoundland and Labrador

Millennials are the target of this effort, Moores says, specifically families and moms, who do a significant portion of the grocery shopping.

DFNL picked Ray in June after an RFP, citing the agency’s experience in the CPG space and work with the School Milk Foundation of Newfoundland & Labrador for the selection.

In addition to the TV spot, the integrated campaign also features radio, cinema, online and out-of-home ads, running until December.