Gene adds to its leadership The health-focused agency creates a new client role and promotes leaders focused on design and strategy.

Health-focused agency Gene has added to its leadership team, promoting from within its ranks and hiring to fill a new VP of client success role.

Filling the new position is Jill de Larzac, who will head day-to-day operations of the agency’s client success and account teams. Most recently a digital strategy and project management consultant, De Larzac has also formerly been a senior digital strategist at social impact agency Briteweb and spent six years as senior account manager and project director for Edelman.

Tejashri Kapure, who was hired as director of design in March, has received a promotion to Gene’s leadership team as VP of design, which the agency says is a reflection of the importance the discipline has within its work. Anya Kravets, who has been with Cossette Health since its launch in 2016, has also been promoted from VP of consulting to SVP of strategy and consulting.

Gene rebranded from Cossette Health earlier this year, addressing perceptions that it was largely pharma-centric and representing the wider range of services it offered, particularly the addition of a strategic consulting offering.

The agency’s recent work includes Beacon, a mental health app that connects patients with cognitive behavioural therapists.