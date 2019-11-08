Camp Jefferson makes nine new hires New talent includes VP of strategy Kevin McHugh, as well as CDs Phil Coulter and Stefan D'Aversa.

Back row, from left to right: Camp Jefferson’s Mary Macleod, Taylor Yates, Margo Hicks, Holly Mowbray and Phil Coulter. Front: Kevin McHugh and Stefan D’Aversa. Not pictured: Katherin Ly and Patrick Gravel.

Toronto’s Camp Jefferson has made nine additions to its team following a year of organic growth and new client wins.

One of the lead hires is VP of strategy Kevin McHugh, who will jointly lead on strategy development with current VP and co-director of strategy Ian Barr. McHugh has previously spent close to a decade between Cossette, Cundari and Tribal DDB.

In the creative department, Camp Jefferson has hired Phil Coulter and Stefan D’Aversa as creative directors. Coulter and D’Aversa have worked together on the CannTrust, Subway and Lexus accounts between stints at Taxi, KBS, Ogilvy, TribalDDB and Anomaly.

Other hires include Mary Macleod as an art director and Patrick Gravel as a writer, Holly Mowbray and Katherin Ly as account coordinators, and Margo Hicks and Taylor Yates in administrative support.

The hires will help support work recent wins, including The Canadian Olympic Committee and The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. In recent months, the shop has worked on a campaign for The Canadian Credit Union Association aimed at helping its members compete with the big banks, as well as one for the non-profit Pathways to Education that helped raise awareness of the barriers faced by high school students in low-income communications.

Today, Camp Jefferson operates as one half of The Camps Collective (along with Camp Pacific in Vancouver). The agency says it has doubled in size since relaunching in Toronto’s Liberty Village in 2015 and is now home to 35 employees (up from a staff count of 31 in 2017).

The Camps Collective is part of the Vision7 International group of agencies, which was acquired by Legacy Acquisition Corp. from China’s Blue Focus earlier this year. Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s holdings were renamed Blue Impact following the closing of the transaction