Up to the Minute: Frank Palmer establishes creative scholarship Plus, BonLook announces a new communications AOR and Ketchum adds two VPs.

Hires and promotions

Ketchum Canada added two VPs to its team with the hiring of Lorna Freeman and Meredith Montgomery. Freeman was formerly an account director at Proof, and Montgomery a former senior director of SJR Canada. Also, Fiona Bang, previously at Hill + Knowlton, joins Ketchum as its new account supervisor. The agency says the hires are a response to recent wins, which include Orangetheory Fitness.

Toronto-based RoosterPost has hired Sam McLaren has joined the studio as partner and executive producer. McLaren, whose notable work includes FCB Canada’s “Anything but Sorry” but CDSS, comes from Fort York VFX.

Other news

Frank Palmer and the Vancouver Film School have established the Frank Palmer Creative Design Scholarship, which will award two full-tuition scholarships and $250,000 in partial funding to students. The focus for scholarship is on quality of creative portfolio than grades, as Palmer – who received an honorary diploma from VFS’s Faculty of Digital Design last year – has openly spoke about his own struggles with academic courses

New business

Growing Montreal optical retailer BonLook announced that it selected boutique firm, The Brand is Female as its new agency of record for strategic brand communications, while National Public Relations, will continue to handle BonLook’s corporate communications, a role it has held for three years.

Car dealership group Go Auto has selected The Round as its agency partner. The agency is currently in production on the brand’s first campaign, set to launch in early 2020.